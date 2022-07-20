“The Voicer who said the city is contractually bound to bring ships to the Mole is plain wrong. The Navy waived that requirement years ago.”
“Now that it’s more expensive to fill up your magic electric car, are you becoming aware of where that energy comes from? It’s not solar, wind, fairy farts; it’s coal, diesel and natural gas.”
“Those who decry the cruise ships visiting Key West: Please remember that your referenda were declared illegal and voided by the Florida Legislature, representatives of all the people of Florida. Promoting illegal ship restrictions means you are still being hypnotized by the ship haters .”
“About six weeks ago, the Planning Board’s vice chairman walked out of a public meeting stating that he was confronted with a “serious ethical concern ... regarding the Planning Department.” Is the City Attorney or City Manager investigating this possible corruption/conflict of interest? Has the state Department of Ethics been notified?”
“Public land and resources should only be used for private gain, thank goodness our legal department understands this.”
“To understand human behavior, one should look at smokers. Despite the fact that a huge percentage of people will die from smoking, millions of people still smoke. No wonder so many people don’t take their medicine or get vaccinated, or drive drunk or take illegal drugs.”
“Special thanks to two KWPD officers who helped me with a tire problem Saturday. My tire pressure light was on. I don’t know how to put air in, so I went to the back of a local station where there is a vacuum and air. As I turned in, there were six KWPD motorcycle policemen there, but I stopped and asked if one could help me. They didn’t hesitate.”
“It’s too bad about Admiral’s Cut; the passengers on the boats deserve better. We should go ahead and build another water park for them at Mallory Square. I hope this is being considered.”
“When asked, smokers almost never admit they are addicted. Some will tell stories about people who smoked and lived to be quite old. ‘I just enjoy it and could quit anytime I want.’ So they even lie to themselves. Do we expect more out of people?”