“The new technology at the library is awesome. Love how I can self-checkout, print and sign out a laptop!”
“A couple things everyone here agrees on: We have an affordable housing crisis, and we have a workforce shortage impacting both locals and our visitors’ experiences. Question: Why is the county continuing to spend tens of millions advertising for more tourists, driving up demand and exasperating both issues?”
“Look at all of the ‘wildlife’ infractions on the Keysso.net site. These are only the ones who got caught! In the past, I’ve witnessed a bag of 20 ‘smalls’ dumped right outside of the Sanctuary area. The attitude of the people who come down to exploit this privilege is beyond reproach. Stop mini-season now!”
“Please let me know when the election fraud evidence is found, and I will gladly explain it to you. Shouldn’t take long. Oh, and the insurrectionists who are being held without due process, well, that just happens when you storm the U.S. Capitol looking to hang the vice president.”
“The new proposed Sanctuary management plan prohibits cruise ship dumping in the Sanctuary. How is this not already a rule?”
“Hey, school board candidate. Thanks for littering my street with your pamphlets you hung on all the mailboxes. The wind blew them everywhere. Don’t worry, we will pick them all up. You made my vote an easy one on Aug. 23.”
“Lucky us. Today we have two elephants in the room where all election candidates gather: January 6 and the validity of the 2020 election.”
“I am a proud coral-hugger, and I still have my job at the Department of Environmental Corruption. But it’s worse in here than you think. We don’t even collect rent anymore.”