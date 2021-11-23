“City of Key West flags should be flown at half mast whenever the state Legislature is in session.”
“The city says its all about tolerance but then supports an event where vendors cater to homophobia, political propaganda and merchants who clearly have an agenda! Why is it legal to sell such things?”
“People say this place is charming. Do they mean the T-shirt shops that sell items that are disgusting or is the naked 60-year-old outside my house every October?”
“Monroe County had the highest COVID positivity rate in Florida this past week (6.7%), per the Florida Department of Health website. I just got back from a day in the Miami area (their rate was 1.7%). Most workers/servers and about half of customers there were wearing masks.”
“We have heard it is not illegal to drink alcohol on the streets in Key West. Yes, but what happens if these drinks are beer in glass bottles and other drinks are in glass containers, too? Can you just imagine all that broken glass all over the streets and sidewalks?”
“The county should put up a sign at Key Largo that reads ‘Welcome to Monroe County. Unless you are a millionaire, do not stay!’”
“Flying recklessly out of your flight patterns over neighborhoods, school and hospitals doesn’t seem like the best way to protect America.”
“Answering the unvaccinated. You’re aiding the development of variants. You’re 49% more likely to be hospitalized, taking beds from those in need. You’re extending the pandemic, thereby harming our economy. You’re probably not wearing a mask either, increasing harmful exposure to others.”
“Being homeless, about the only place I can afford to drink is on the streets. So glad it’s legal. I can now day drink without looking over my shoulder.”
“Whomever owns Winn-Dixie parking lot, can you please do something about the entrance way? People coming into the lot or stopping where there’s no stop sign; they don’t know where to go. There needs to be some directives as you pull into this lot!”
“Please do your research: There is no record of a person with natural immunity spreading the virus. A vaccinated person can still get the virus and spread it. Please stop spreading hate and turning people against the unvaccinated.”