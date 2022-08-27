“I know lots of people think the Voice is stupid and full of small issues and silly complaints. For those of us without power and money and influence, it can be the only way to be heard. Please don’t ever take away our chance to shout into the wind.”

“All you have to do is count all the little white circles with names on them as you ride up U.S. 1 to see that drivers are the problem, not cyclists. Consider that a single car wheel weights as much as four bicycles, those 5,000-pound vehicles have really caused some death and destruction, that is where law enforcement’s focus should be.”