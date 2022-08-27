“I know lots of people think the Voice is stupid and full of small issues and silly complaints. For those of us without power and money and influence, it can be the only way to be heard. Please don’t ever take away our chance to shout into the wind.”
“All you have to do is count all the little white circles with names on them as you ride up U.S. 1 to see that drivers are the problem, not cyclists. Consider that a single car wheel weights as much as four bicycles, those 5,000-pound vehicles have really caused some death and destruction, that is where law enforcement’s focus should be.”
“ I wish City Hall would publish a map of each district delineating where the transient rentals, the 30-day rentals and the VRBO and Airbnbs are. Even then, that doesn’t include homeowners who rent without a license. Also, I would like to know the proportion of tourist rentals to the homes of full-time locals.”
“Will there be affordable housing for the builders and additional employees needed our ‘new’ airport?”
“How ironic that the day voters decide on a school tax increase, there is an article about Zen rooms being added to schools for staff to use. I’m all for Zen but not using my tax dollars.”
“This election clearly demonstrated the days of being elected on a platform of as much tourism as possible are over. The demographics on Key West have changed and people are tired of sacrificing quality of life so bartenders make more tips. This trend will only continue. Ignore it and lose.”
“I’m not a climate change denier. For example, sunset in Key West in 1996 was 6:18 p.m. This year it was 6:22 p.m. That northern movement of the sun will change the temperature of the northern hemisphere. I just don’t believe humans can control something like that.”
“Why do some Americans hate others getting help? I took out large student loans to go to college and I worked hard and lived frugally to pay them off myself. However, I am delighted to see others getting loans waived. Have compassion and be glad, not jealous.”
“You think the airport plans are terrible and should more reflect Key West with tiki huts and palm trees? That is a bygone era of 30-40-50 or more years ago. It is all a false narrative today to sell something that is no longer here but marketed as if it is.”