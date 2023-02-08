“Short-term rentals are 28 days or less; the city is trying to regulate rentals in the 30-90 day category.”
“Breaking news: Conch Republic Air Force mistakenly fires bananas at Fat Albert thinking it was a Chinese spy balloon. Fat Albert slips and falls. No injuries reported.”
“How many more years is that bank branch in the grocery store going to be ‘temporarily closed?’”
“Everyone knows the history of the Key West birds. Why are restaurants soaking the hens with high-powered squirt guns? They are so entertaining and a source of uniqueness that this island is known for.”
“Key West does not need additional statutes restricting illegal rentals. Florida law prohibits illegal lodging facilities without a license (misdemeanor) and not paying the ‘bed tax’ is also a crime. The State Attorney should convene a grand jury and use its subpoena power to prosecute these violators.”
“Complaining about invasive species? We are the most invasive species. Let them be, they’ll eventually become indigenous. It’s nature’s way; don’t interfere.”
“The word is George Santos is now the favorite for Key West City Manager.”
“Many people are upset with the sentencing of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter. Why aren’t as many upset with the NRA and gun dealers who allow these weapons of mass destruction to be sold?”
“After years of not performing at a ticketed concert in Key West — why is Jimmy Buffett coming here now? To drive the first vehicle through the tunnel to Cuba.”
“Cruise ship workforce housing, great idea I floated a few years ago. Suggest we park on the water. Possibly north side of Sunset Key since we already have a shuttle service in place. Certainly the residents will not mind.”
“Let’s put all fuss about cruise ships to rest. Outrage should instead be focused on treasure hunters who are deliberately destroying marine habitats by blasting prop thrust onto shallow sea beds in their searches for gold and silver. One day of their destruction exceeds a year of cruise ships.”
“To the person who claims to have sold their house because they can’t rent it illegally. Your neighbors chose to live in a residential neighborhood. They aren’t obligated to tolerate the problems associated with short-term rentals so you can pay your taxes.”