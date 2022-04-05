“Illegal short-term vacation rentals are rampant and are detrimental to the character of our residential neighborhoods. Let’s get some muscle into enforcement! The rents are astronomical, so the fines should be, too. The city could lower taxes if the fines were properly imposed. Offer whistleblowers a reward.”
“I was stuck behind a slow driver on North Roosevelt today (in the left lane going 30 mph). She had a ‘Baby on Board’ white sticker on the back of her blue Honda. When I had the chance to pass her, I looked in and she was texting on her phone, not even looking up and she’s an Uber driver. Great!”
“I’m a new Key West resident and I must congratulate The Citizen for the ‘Two Birds, One Stone’ article. Very clever! I bought it hook, line and sinker until my astute wife noticed the banner ‘All the fake news that’s fit to print.’ I love my new town!”
“The new exhibit of the mayors of Key West, recently installed at the Key West Library, is very timely with the city’s 200th anniversary celebration. It shows the historic progression of men and women who have been mayor in a beautiful visual display.”
“The new ‘term’ limits for School Board were poorly drafted: limits should have been based on a specific number of elected terms, not years; a member’s death or resignation during a term was not addressed; and, the eligibility requirements should have applied equally to former and sitting board members.”
“I am hearing that lawsuits against the City of Key West may be coming as COVID is on the wane. It seems that, constitutionally, only states have the authority to shut businesses for health emergencies, not municipalities. And Florida never shut down businesses.”
“Darn it, The Citizen’s April Fool’s edition got me again! Well done, folks!”
“Are you kidding me!?! The FDOT is going to block the view on the 18-Mile Stretch because our county leaders are blaming it for the increased congestion and rear-end collisions! The congestion and the increase in accidents all along the island chain is caused by too many cars and people coming in and out of the Florida Keys on U.S. 1.”
“Maybe the fishery damage correlates with why we don’t see as many turtles and dolphins anymore. We used to see them daily, but not so much now.”