“The Constitution protects words that are racially insensitive and symbols that denigrate fellow citizens and demean what our country stands for. But such morally disgraceful language and signs, like swastikas and the confederate flag, intended to insult people of color or a different religion have no place in Key West.”
“I, too, am shocked by the body painting that goes on at Fantasy Fest. I have been gathering photograph evidence of this practice for several years myself. I volunteer to support the effort to clean up this debauchery and help give out severe final warnings to violators of public decency after I get their photo.”
“The truck with huge flags and vulgar wording is not parking legally. It’s parked in the loading zones on Duval Street for hours at a time. Last time I checked, these were loading zones and limited to 30 minutes. Hello, parking enforcement?”
“Since we are limiting cruise ships and cutting the heart out of Fantasy Fest and still approving T-shirt shop after T-shirt shop, what is the vision for Key West? Might be good to figure that out before we change what we have today.”
“Since pictures of nakedness are available anywhere, perhaps it is time to no longer provide that opportunity in the form of the Fantasy Fest. Key West has a nice vibe of inoffensive raunchiness. Key West should no longer provide the nation with a place to let it ‘all’ hang out.”