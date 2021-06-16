“The opinion that Gov. DeSantis hates the LGBTQ community is totally wrong. These are children we are talking about, not adults. Boys usually mature by 30 years old and girls by 20 years old. So why do schools think that any child needs to be subjected to unnecessary nonsense? It is up to the parents, not teachers, to answer the hard questions.”
“The laid-back days of Key West in the ‘60s went the way of the dodo birds a long time ago, and they ain’t ever coming back.”
“For over 150 years propeller-driven ships have been calling into Key West, thousands of ships during WW II gathered for convoys here. Now the anti-tourism elites claim cruise ships are bloodying the sea floor. Navy warships, USCG vessels of all sizes and a Navy fuel tanker regularly transit the channel. Are they leaving a bloody trail too?”
“George W. Bush said, ‘And is our children being educated?’ Joseph Biden on his forthcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin said ‘I think the best way to deal with this is for he and I to meet ...’ Grammar loses again.”
“As an Uber driver, I can’t sit in the taxi line at the airport. There are only about four spaces at the ride-share pickup. Why are taxis allowed to sit in there?”
“True story: the delta COVID-19 variation is rampant in the service industry.”
“The BOCC should close Bayshore and transfer occupants and staff to Poinciana by working out a deal with Key West to share the county’s yearly outlay of $1.3-1.5 million; moreover, the county would save about $250,000 in commercial rentals by using space at Poinciana for county employees.”
“Imagine cameras pointing in the direction where an incident happened on Cudjoe Key, signs stating there are cameras and a law enforcement officer writes in report: ‘No cameras on property.’ They were also unable to understand how the perpetrator climbed the fence. Very disturbing.”