“The Eco-Discovery Center was such a wonderful attraction. It has been closed for so long now. Are there any plans for re-opening it? What a shame for that facility to just sit there.”
“Funny. A local business owner says ‘don’t sign’ the petition to vote for our own local rep on the county commission. Even funnier, all on the commission agree. It’s apparent the Keys have an ilk of folks who will vote party of county and country. Very sad.”
“Why is there the flag of Chile in the cemetery at the Los Martires de Cuba Memorial? Same colors and sort of the same, but not. Surely we can do better.”
“With all the people who are now crammed into this place year-round, it just makes sense that the County Commissioners live in the district they represent. Of course, that is if they can find a place to live.”
“Perhaps the reason that Cubans are being repatriated is because the Coast Guard is following immigration law.”
“The free ride-sharing is far from free — it will cost the county taxpayers a half-million dollars and will only benefit Key West. If the city wants to cough up $500K, that is fine, but don’t sick the county with that bill.”
“Monroe County presents voters for the County Commission with a voting mess: ‘At-large’ voting with the requirement that candidates reside in designated districts. In addition to making it more difficult for minorities to be elected, district voters are restricted in holding ‘their commissioner’ directly responsible for district problems.”