“The CDC doesn’t list the primary risk factors for the spread of COVID as smoking, obesity, age and diabetes. Under the heading “How is COVID spread?” the CDC states: ‘Breathing in air when close to an infected person’ and having the droplets land on your face. Remedy: Vaccination and masks.”
“Watching the City Commission meeting, I was shocked that the mayor and a commissioner suggested that organizers of a small outdoor event require vaccine passports? Don’t they know that’s not allowed? $5K fine if you do! They are out of their minds.”
“Last week, daily coronavirus deaths in Florida averaged 262 over the previous week. Only 46 ‘new’ deaths, however, were reported. Why? A new accounting method withholds the date of death figures until the death certificates are processed weeks later — the result is a downward slope on deaths reported. Hocus pocus!”
“Large events cancelled, but daily large amounts of people are flying in and out our airport waiting in extremely overcrowded waiting areas for hours.”
“The reason the polio vaccine continues to work without a booster is because everybody got the vaccine and the disease was eradicated! Sheesh!”
“Natural immunity from having COVID-19 is effective, but it is unverifiable. Policies must be based on data. Your mild or asymptomatic case that may or may not be in any official database is invisible to decision makers. Get vaccinated, and we’re one person closer to putting this virus behind us.”
“I haven’t seen any science that says COVID survivors have better immunity than the vaccinated. The logic escapes me too — a simple vaccine is a lot easier/better than getting sick (and maybe not surviving). Over 4 billion vaccine doses have been given — cut out the stupid conspiracy theories.”
“When a passed referendum infringes on a minority’s fundamental rights, is that the will of the people? Or tyranny of the majority? If referendum voters are duped by a clever misinformation campaign , shouldn’t our elected leaders revisit the flawed premises of those referendum?”
“With so many COVID-positive people running around the Keys, we should bring in some cruise ships to reduce our overall percentage numbers.”
“Three new flights! Where is the regulation of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.? Now it’s 6 a.m. to midnight. County Commissioners, get with it. Our gates are only so big. Runway expansion is not the answer. COVID, COVID, COVID as crowds wait and wait.”