“There are 20% more guns than people in the U.S. Murder is illegal, yet people still shoot one another. While politicians dither, we need to harden schools. Fire exits and single-entry points after the school day begins. No legislation required.”
“We have major flooding issues, so why does the Planning Board keep approving every variance for more impervious surface? This encourages flooding since the water can not be absorbed and runs off to flood other areas. Next time you wonder why our newly ‘improved’ streets flood, ask the Planning Board.”
“What is the update on the two (persons) who burned the Southernmost Point marker?”
“So now the city is supposed to identify swingers/pornographers to keep them out. Is there a law against swinging? Pornography laws don’t apply here. By lumping costumers to either group is wrong and is just stirring the pot. Leave Fantasy Fest alone.”
“I hope AHEC remembers who took away their allocated money for the coming year come November. Bless the others who stepped up to help.”
“I’m city staff. Honest staff with integrity get punished for going by the book, until they give up and leave. Then we’re stuck with all the corrupt people. The list of hard-working public servants we’ve lost is long, and the citizens and staff deserve better.”
“If the mass shootings are not due to mental illness, it must be examined to see what changed. Guns have been around for quite some time; they are not the issue. I believe to blame it on firearms is disingenuous. Something has changed in the national psyche.”