“Did you know the Monroe County Commission can vote to reduce the bed tax and reduce advertising, taking some of the pressure off housing stock that is all being converted to vacation rentals? They can. Next time they complain about housing problems, laugh in their face.”
“Since the City Commission is once again struggling with the definition of Fantasy Fest nudity, I once again offer my simple enforceable solution: “Everything below the waist should be covered, including breasts.”
“There is another benefit for the rotting sargassum! It is like a diet plan! Go to a beachfront cafe, eat breakfast and see if you can hold it down. P.S. Once sargassum lands on the beach, it can be harmful to sea turtle eggs.”
“I’m looking forward to a significant reduction in the property tax millage rate and drop in tax bills now that so many homes have been sold here for multimillion dollar increases in value. Please be sure tax values reflect recent sale values.”
“It’s no mystery no one was at the ‘workshop’ on Fantasy Fest. No one knew about it! The city does a terrible job of notifying people of these meetings, or they schedule them at the most inconvenient times. Is this deliberate?”
“There must be some way to take down the intense odor that has been surrounding our area. With all the scientific knowledge, one would think of someway to neutralize the embarrassing smell emitting from the sargassum. Our guests are shocked and leave earlier than expected.
“Make Jan. 6 a litmus test for local political candidates, and also an intelligence test: it’s a two-fer.”
“Allowing increases for Waste Management was crazy. The whole purpose of a contract is to lock in a price and service level for a period of time. Do you think they would offer to lower rates if prices were coming down? Anything for connected vendors; nothing for struggling residents.”
“Many people couldn’t care less about your gun nomenclature. They just want to ban the kid-massacring AR-15s.”
“Many think that mankind holds dominion over all nature, so why not alter it to cater to our personal whims, like that stinky seaweed.”