“How about that for karma at work! Jim Boyd, the state senator trying to override the Key West citizens, now has a phosphorus plant wastewater catastrophe in his own district. He obviously should have been more worried about his hometown than ours.”
“Can someone explain how a business got 130 ROGOs and 130 transient licenses for yet another hotel on Stock Island. Will they have employee housing? I’m sick of hearing about the need for affordable housing and watching a developer use ROGOs to add hundreds more low-wage jobs. Enough!”
“How are all the businesses doing without cruise ships?”
“Is it just me, or have the jets gotten louder while they have become more prevalent? First one arrives at 7 a.m. and the jet noise continues to build. I know this is revenue-based. While budgeting for expansion, please factor in new windows and soundproofing for all of us.”
“Are ‘dog-eared’ library books poised to replace wing chimes?”
“My niece and her husband are too young to have their vaccines so they are following CDC guidelines, avoiding traveling, distancing and wearing masks. Maybe they like me enough not to visit right now.”
“So do we stop at these flashing red lights for pedestrians on North Roosevelt or just drive through them? Yesterday, I had a school bus honk at me for following the law. Flashing red lights are just like stop signs according to Florida Statute.”
“The editorial this past weekend supporting dredging to save our islands was spot on. Let’s kill two birds with one stone, dredge the ship channel to 60 feet and eliminate cruise ship turbidity. It’s a win-win.”
“A Voice submission stated that in 1851, racist and opponent of Black suffrage Stephen Mallory was elected senator. A respondent vociferously argued that senators then were ‘appointed’ by state legislatures. The Constitution uses ‘select.’ How Mallory became a senator is meaningless. Respondent does agree however, sub silentio, what Mallory was.”
“This is why city and other governmental policies get a well-deserved bad rep from the private sector. Paid sick leave is a ‘benefit.’ Why should one get paid for not being sick while employed?”
“Point One: There is no denying the fact that cruise ships negatively impact the environment. Point Two: Cruise ships negatively impact the intrinsic values of our community aka sometimes too much is real. Point Three: While this year’s statistics are an anomaly, without cruise ships, our economy in Key West is strong.”
“The Key West Housing Authority has a $22 million yearly budget. With 1,333 units, that’s about $16.5K per unit, not counting for overhead. At least one set of units is just above a failing grade. The claim is there is not enough money but they just hired a spokesman for $50K a year? What is wrong with this picture?”