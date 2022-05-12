“I challenge the City Manager and City Commission to publish the final amount paid to outside counsel to negotiate a new agreement with Pier B. Money wasted as they rejected his best advice! Casual disregard for taxpayer funds. ”
“I heard about a medical professional applying for a job here. Eminently qualified. Told the salary. Not even a living wage. How do you expect to attract quality people doing things like this? Frankly embarrassing.”
“Why don’t we have pit bull breeding restrictions in Key West? All you have to do is look in the shelter to realize that enough of the people who love the breed pose a legitimate problem in this town, not for humans, for the poor, unwanted dogs”
“Dead mangroves in Donald Avenue canal have caused infestation of subterranean termites and mosquitoes in our neighborhood, causing damage to our homes. Flood insurance increase imminent when multiple claims filed if this is not resolved. Please fix this problem soon.”
“The city needs to care about its citizens and increase the lighting on S. Roosevelt Boulevard. Three of us walk in the early morning and have stepped on broken glass and dog crap so many times it’s incredible. And then there’s the near-misses from electric bikes with no lights.”
“Isn’t there a Key West city official protocol for fireworks? If there was an announcement about a 10-minute fireworks show that started at 9:30, I must have missed it. I hope there is a fine for the hotel that allowed that without getting the proper permission. If not, what’s to stop them from ignoring the policy again and again?”
“A core argument about HB 1557 is whether it prohibits ‘instruction’ or ‘discussion’ of sexual orientation. The bill’s authors write in the preamble that their aim is to ban ‘classroom discussion.’ The courts will determine the scope of the prohibition by reviewing both of these vague and undefined terms.”
“I’m thinking, that in the time it took you to write your letter about the drain, you could have thrown on a pair of gloves and solved the problem yourself, and much quicker.”