“The New Orleans Jazz Festival scheduled for October has just been canceled because of COVID. It is time to discuss whether Fantasy Fest should also be canceled.”
“Why is a plane landing at 12:45 a.m. at the Key West airport?”
“Can Oxitec please work on a genetically manufactured formula that would work on ‘Florida Man?’ Biting off ears, carting around drunk girlfriends in wheelbarrows and drunken brawling could all be put behind us.”
“Any idea who, exactly issues all of these scary, escalating COVID numbers every day? Let me help! It’s the World Health Organization, the WHO. And, does anyone ever ‘fact check’ them? No. So all of these so called ‘statistics,’ are easily manipulated by this one organization? Enough said.”
“The TDC needs to turn over half their revenue to local infrastructure and worker housing needs to support all the tourists they bring in. Less marketing, more local quality-of-life investments.”
“The Monroe County School Board has had multiple required face-to-face, unmasked, non-distanced meetings. Shockingly, there are now several fully vaccinated employees who now have the Delta variant. The staff will infect the students. Completely preventable spreading — verifiable on MCSD Facebook.”
“In Key West for 40 years. During that time, developers used the ‘affordable housing’ ploy to build. Our elected leaders bite every time for some reason. What did we get? Eyesore hotels, no access to our waters and a town that looks like a stadium parking lot. And no affordable housing.”
“The ‘Robin Snipe’ that William Hackley mentions on is now known as the Red Knot. It was recently listed as endangered, the first animal to be so designated as a result of climate change.”
“The anti-vaxxers are dropping like flies from you-know-what!”
“Thank you to the city. Your consideration of an 8% tax increase has given me the motivation to convert my rental units into vacation rentals, where I will make much more money. My tenants won’t be happy. I hope they know who to vote out, assuming they find a rental.”
“The Florida Constitution gives local school boards authority over their schools and mandates adequate funding to educate students. The governor’s executive order is unlawful. Take local action now to protect our children and community — mandate masks.”