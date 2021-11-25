“Why are people unwilling to discuss the root cause of most problems here? Lack of housing, no employees and loss of our community. The answer is over-tourism.”
“Local drug stores will no longer fill doctors prescriptions for Ivermectin. No problem getting opioids, sleeping pills or antidepressants. I guess Pfizer doesn’t want any competition to its new COVID pill. Ignore the fact ivermectin won a Nobel prize and has saved billions of lives around the world.”
“Keys Energy, we really don’t mind paying $20 extra for overtime vs. you shutting down U.S. 1 in the middle of the day!”
“The city is allowing the county to take Wisteria Island? The county tells the city how many mooring balls they should put in. Is it any wonder the state is ready to give the city to the county?”
“Our 24-hour drugstore is closing at midnight. Restaurants are cutting back days and hours. No one can find workers, yet every week homebuyers force out tenants to create vacation rentals. Every week we are losing affordable housing in Key West.”
“Dozens of cruise ships sailing successfully everywhere but Key West. No COVID outbreaks. The ships carry vaccinated, screened tourists and crew. Cleanest, safest tourists. No cars to clog our streets. They sail away before sunset, leaving money behind. Foolish to block them. Let them return now!”
“No vaccination has ever been perfect. Like an umbrella or sunscreen or a coat are better than no protection against the elements, the vaccine is better than no protection against COVID-19. Difference is umbrella/sunscreen/coat protect only the individual. Vaccine protects yourself, loved ones and the community.”
“A local developer is in the process of getting very favorable zone changes on Stock Island. That is fine, but how many worker housing units will they provide?”
“So happy the city has finally resolved the affordable but unaffordable housing for the waterfront. Is this going to be like every other project that charges $3,000 a month but will leave out the lower middle class?
“It doesn’t scare me if someone wants to sell Confederate flags or offensive T-shirts. It terrifies the heck out of me to learn that you think it’s OK to take away our free speech rights.”