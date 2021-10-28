“COVID cases are dropping. Just imagine how it could be if everyone got the shot.”
“Fantasy Fest needs to just stop all together. What was once innocent has turned into a free-for-all orgy with baby boomers. Go somewhere else!”
“I wish the Safer Cleaner drone would have filmed the harbor after the passage of the tropical storm last summer. We could have seen some real turbidity that lasted two weeks rather than 20 minutes. Be honest, please!”
“The entitled locals who took over the streets for an unsanctioned street event (Zombie Bike Ride) should be responsible for paying for the police escorts and cleanup.”
“Loved my Key West Monopoly until I opened the included envelope to find stickers. When will businesses stop with the stickers? They’re all over other people’s property. Removal is difficult and messy. Please. Stop.”
“A planning board member feels that Key West has asked for people to come and therefore, there should be no limits to our tourism, let builders/owners do what they want, vacation rentals multiply, no zoning anywhere. This is an appointed position ... they represent the commissioners we elect. Voting matters.”
“Maybe instead of making fun of those who have decided against the shot, you could ask them why? Maybe because the shot doesn’t keep you from getting the virus, going to the hospital or even dying. Maybe they have already had the virus. Maybe they are young without health issues and feel 99.5% survivability are pretty good odds.”
“It costs $39 for a Key West residential parking permit. It costs $21 to renew your Key West non-transient license so you can rent your property and make tens of thousands of dollars as a vacation rental. Is there any doubt who runs City Hall Key West — the elitist property barons.”
“Yes, the Keys outgrew U.S. 1. It is an everyday hazard, from overzealous bicyclists to idiots from Miami trying to pass everyone. We needs tolls, cameras and more lanes.”