“Maybe we could slap those stupid stickers on the naked drunks during Fantasy Fest. Finally, a responsible use for the stickers and some relief from the mere exhibitionism passing for ‘costumes.’”
“We all should tell our congressman that he represents the Keys and not just Miami-Dade developers. He supports the expansion of development into the Everglades and he supports a steel mill at the top of the Keys.”
“The state highway officials need to actually drive on U.S. 1 and see for themselves where there are now ‘no passing’ zones that are not needed.”
“I just purchased my first e-bike, and it only works if you are peddling, and you can turn off the battery altogether. It has made biking into 20-plus mph winds actually enjoyable. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this technology. The more, the merrier.”
“If you’re so unhappy with the ships and tourists in Old Town, build a waterfront mansion on Big Coppitt or Big Pine. Old Town has been a seaport for centuries and a tourist destination for as long as you’ve lived. Besides, you’d never go to Duval Street anyway.”
“It’s a shame Key West/Monroe County are oblivious to ‘Transportation Oriented Development’ concepts. Add bus stops, not tons of parking, to new residential developments so people can get to work. Develop a public evacuation plan so the carless can get out ahead of a storm — we need that anyway.”
“Why are so many of the new trees in the cemetery that were donated falling over or dead? Who is responsible for maintaining these trees? Urban Forester? Community Services? Can the City Manager please hold people accountable?”