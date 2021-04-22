“Another anti-masker saying Dr. Anthony Fauci told us we didn’t need to wear masks. He did say this, and then used evolving science and evidence to change his opinion. This is how science works. Maybe the world really is flat, too.”
“Please rehang the American flag from the flagpole at the fields on 14th Street.”
“The Key West Housing Authority board members should re-examine the reasons they honored Dr. Joseph Porter by naming a public housing development for him. According to Arlo Haskell’s book, the doctor headed the KKK chapter here and was an anti-Semite. His racism was in lock-step with Stephen Mallory.”
“I have two grandkids who were born at home. They received birth certificates and Social Security numbers right away with little effort. Ignorance of law is never an excuse. That said, deal with specific cases. Blanket rules open the door to abuse. All global societies require ID for security.”
“Enough of these running and biking events on our one road in and out of the Keys! Full-time residents pay for those roads and the right to drive on them. Roads were made for vehicles, not people!”
“We have just witnessed a miracle come unto us. The well-loved pothole at Eaton and White has been fixed (temporarily.) Let the good times roll!”
“Being a wind chime owner, I must admit that at times they do get too loud. The most important thing I can come up with from this debate is, that it is important to communicate with your neighbors, if you have neighbors who don’t just stay for a week or two.”
“Why do the anti-cruise ship people need to constantly display a 16-year-old photo of an obsolete cruise ship churning up silt in the Key West harbor from a time right before the harbor was dredged due to the overabundance of that same silt? How about a photo from 2019?”
“If you don’t like the sight of the boat listing, please come out and help fix it.”
“Who cares how many COVID cases are in Florida? The key number is how many die. We’re the third most populous state with the second oldest population (No. 1 is Maine) and 28th in deaths/million. Fatality rate (1.63%) comparable to locked-down California (1.61%) and our economy is open.”
“What does ‘One Human Family’ mean to you?”