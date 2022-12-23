“Someone please tell us what ‘Closing N. Bertha beginning 1/3/22’ means exactly. For how long? What kind of detour? Come on, if this is a big thing someone should feel obligated to tell us, whether it’s long-term or short-term.”

“For the love of God, please stop listing property at $1,656 a square foot for homes in a town with no workforce and heavy flooding every time there’s an ordinary afternoon of rain showers. Wake up and do something to stop the gentrification that this ridiculous real estate market is perpetuating before One Human Family is just One Sad Ocean Reef.”