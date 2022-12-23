“Someone please tell us what ‘Closing N. Bertha beginning 1/3/22’ means exactly. For how long? What kind of detour? Come on, if this is a big thing someone should feel obligated to tell us, whether it’s long-term or short-term.”
“For the love of God, please stop listing property at $1,656 a square foot for homes in a town with no workforce and heavy flooding every time there’s an ordinary afternoon of rain showers. Wake up and do something to stop the gentrification that this ridiculous real estate market is perpetuating before One Human Family is just One Sad Ocean Reef.”
“So let me get this straight. It was bad to secede from the Union in 1861, but good to secede from the Union in 1982? Whiners and losers, indeed.”
“Discouraging visitor parking in residential areas is a response to the storing of cars on the street rather than in licensed parking lots. Police will red-tag stored cars after three days, which allows car drivers another three days before towing. Six days to park in front of your own house?”
“Those poor billionaires. How can one live with 40 families next to them! It is bad enough they have to see the working class while they are served food and drinks, but near their homes too … unbelievable! Luckily the other families to live on Stock Island, such a treat!”
“William Hackley, Dec. 17, 1830: The leaves of a young alligator pear (avocado) tree which I am growing in a box are burned by the north wind and look like they have been exposed to frost. Too bad there wasn’t a weather office in Key West at that time!”
“Any passenger ship with less than 500 persons onboard is defined by the city as not a cruise ship and can dock at Mallory. Any other passenger ship is a cruise ship and is banned. But SCS and the mayor said that this wasn’t a ban. Makes total sense, right?”
“The high school criminal justice class photo had 18 girls and two boys. I’m not deducing anything, I just found it interesting.”