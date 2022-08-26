“Just a friendly reminder, it is time to take down all of your political yard signs.”
“Is code enforcement ever going to make a downtown museum remove the illegal, cheap ‘welcome cruisers’ banner? If you want to welcome cruise ship passengers, please make a nice, HARC-approved sign instead of a ‘tacky plastic banner.’”
“Please, please, please, commissioners, don’t mess with the Area of Critical State Concern legislation. There of too many upstate politicians and deep-pocket developers who would love to modify it to either punish the pesky Keys or to open it up to Marco Island-type development. Think before you act!”
“A huge shoutout to Mike Stack for his contribution to the Key West High School Pep Rally last week. A true Key West celebrity with a heart of gold! He gives a lot to this community.”
“Higher property tax means higher rent.”
“While Trauma Star is undeniably a great service, it is disingenuous to say it ‘operates in the black’ if the actual cost of the helicopters isn’t figured into the equation. Let’s hear the real numbers, please.”
“If you have moved here since March 2020, you are part of the problem. You supposedly came here because you liked island life, but now here you say ‘that’s not the way we did it back where we are from, and we want it that way.’ Maybe you should have done your due diligence.”
“Can all seven jetways be occupied by planes at the same time in the new airport design? Will there be enough parking for the fleets of rental cars and those traveling?”
“Property taxes are determined when a governing body passes a budget, not when your house goes up in value. Your share of the budget is determined by the assessed value of your home compared to all others. Property taxes decrease only when budgets decrease. Income from ships reduces property taxes.”
“It is said the freedom to swing one’s fist ends where the nose of another begins. Similarly, the freedom to make noise ends where another’s right to peace begins. To impose noise (music/wind chimes) that serves no practical purpose (leaf blower/construction) on an ailing neighbor is nothing but malignant selfishness.”
“If e-bikes are to travel in the street, they should be required to turn signals and lights.”
“People are promoting tourism to make up for lost revenue from a million day tourists that voters turned away. Now instead of staying for one day and not using city services, they’re trying to rent a house for three to four days.”