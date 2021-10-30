“To the Voicer who is fixated on the Pocket Park: I, for one, am glad that a private business has taken it upon itself to maintain the park and save the taxpayers the cost. Of course, sargassum and litter will accumulate daily. I will gladly join you there any morning to clean up after visitors. Instead of complaints, be part of the solution.”
“I applaud the brave residents who, along with their kids and friends, kept the ‘Zombie Bike Ride’ alive! It began as a family-friendly, happy event and grew into something really big, which tells you it’s successful. Certainly better than ‘Porn Fest’ downtown. And if the KWPD motor officers want to ride along? Great!”
“Stop with the slap on the wrist for poaching. Let’s mean business. It needs to be mandatory jail time and vessel impounded. Our resources are too precious. Our livelihood is at stake. Amend the laws.”
“There are multiple reasons for not getting vaxxed, most of them ‘I don’t wanna and you can’t make me.’ It isn’t perfect and you might have great odds, but you might also be the petri dish that spawns the deadliest variant to date. Contribute to the community. Get vaxxed.”
“I went downtown for an appointment with my young daughter. She was horrified by the full-frontal nudity she was exposed to. If we’re not going to enforce laws, it’s time to rethink Fantasy Fest. Totally unacceptable.”
“Is it OK to be here if all you really care about is the weather?”
“Folks claim to see ships dumping oil and sewage into the water everyday that they are out. Why hasn’t anyone called the U.S. Coast Guard or taken a picture/video? Safer Cleaner Ships has drones following ships to photograph silt, but not a single picture of these environmental atrocities.”
“Uhhh, Fantasy Fest. The party that has been going on way too long. I am getting really tired of explaining to my kids why someone their grandmother’s age is naked in public. Time to revamp the party.”
“Florida is now recruiting out-of-state policemen who ‘have had COVID and have recovered, so they have strong protection.’ Suggestion: Make sure that each policeman has full medical records to prove the prior COVID diagnosis and has undertaken an antibody test to establish the degree of purported ‘strong protection.”