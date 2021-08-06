“I wish someone would take the time to dig into why the airport director has been allowed to ruin the customer experience and face zero consequences for it. We deserve better.”
“How about mandatory vaccinations for anyone requesting to be tested, or anyone ending up in the hospital.”
“FYI: Please don’t storm past a host at a restaurant, even if you are headed to the bar. Be kind; let the host know your intentions. It’s their job to greet you and help you find a seat even if you are not dining in the dining room. Thanks!”
“Love the new Keys Connect app! However, users should remember to report parking violations to the police non-emergency line, 305-809-1000. We calmly reported the location and license tag number and were very pleased with the quick and effective result.”
“Did you know that over the Fourth of July, that 60,000 people visited Provincetown? [Resulting in] 486 ‘possible’ infections and 386 vaccinated people infected. And that is what the big deal is? They lied to us again. The vaccine was supposed to free us. It didn’t. Neither do the masks. All hype.”
“Why would the city need to replace money not coming in from Pier B? Instead, how about cutting spending? There are always countless surveys being ordered, consultants hired, raises to employees, monies to private charities, tax increases right after COVID-19 shutdowns. Maybe we should try to trim back, instead of constantly expanding.”
“So that city and county are both planning to raise taxes on long-term rental properties. Do they think that will help our housing shortage for the working class?”
“Key West garbage output probably did increase after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, but when things were slower did the city get an offer to reduce the garbage rate?”
“Funny how none of the anti-vaxxers will promise to never seek professional medical care in the future”
“We should stop worrying about cruise ships and put up that toll. The people that live here carry the burden of supporting this place while those that visit only take and provide money to the hospitality industry. We need to ensure our visitors are contributing to fund this place.”
“What is going on with the lawsuit claiming the Monroe County Commissioner’s election was illegal since he did not live in the district? It’s ridiculous that this has not been resolved. Every ordinance or action where he was the deciding vote will be null and void in that case.”