“I’m disappointed to see the tax increases for the four rental places I have. I’ve tried to keep rent affordable for my tenants, but I just can’t keep this up. — I am converting my units to Airbnbs.”
“Let’s all give thanks for the dedicated poll workers who show up for every election. Where would we be without them? Let them keep coming and protect them during these times.”
“When I first arrived in Key West, anyone could make it here. We had all types, rich, poor, hard-working, hardly working; there was a place for everyone. It’s not the cruise ships that ruined this town, it’s the over-abundance of wealthy second homeowners.”
“SCS slays the election cycle once again. Time for the local politicians and players to wake up to the new reality.”
“I’m sick of hearing affordable housing as an excuse for more development. A Sugarloaf campground converted into the latest high-rise motel resort didn’t even have to have any employee or affordable housing requirements. Every square inch was scraped bare and developed for maximum tourists and dollars, but no housing.”
“Somebody needs to stick up for people with wind chimes. Clang away to your heart’s content. Whether you’re in town or not. No matter who it disturbs. It’s your right to have wind chimes, and you have no obligation to be considerate or others. You be you!”
“ How much should a teacher make? Every job industry has characteristics that affect the jobs pay. Teachers work 190 days a year, what should they make? Those in retail management work 50-60 hours a week, 50 weeks a year. Teachers here make more than I do in my retail management job.”