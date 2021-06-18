“A giant thank you to the Keys Energy crew who did a large job in the Ocean Walk area. They gave us plenty of notice, made minimal disruption in traffic and service. And, completed the job in less than half the estimated time!”
“Bayshore Manor is an outstanding little facility which offers vital services to our seniors. Our family used the facility for day-care when our parents got dementia. Then we have the successful Health and Rehab Facility which is private and financially stable. However, Poinciana Gardens is an over-rated, under-utilized luxury living facility for seniors and as such should be self-funded. The county has no business trying to save this failing facility.”
“I was recently on an early flight out of Key West airport. There are eight gates downstairs and only one door was operational. Too little staff to deal with too many customers even at 6 a.m. I say either slow down the growth until the facility catches up and adequately hires sufficient staff or throw a tent over the whole thing and sell tickets.”
“No one is advocating that the BOCC financially support both Bayshore and Poinciana. It is beyond cavil that the BOCC should close Bayshore, move the occupants to Poinciana, and share costs with the city on a reasonable basis, thereby reducing Monroe County’s yearly significant Bayshore outlay.”
“Perhaps the complaining Uber drivers should look at their own actions first. Maybe you could stop speeding, cutting off other drivers, stopping in the middle of roadways, honking, not following road rules or driving courtesy and generally acting like you own the roads in this town.”
“Thank you to all who donated puzzles and books to the library. They helped the quarantine be easier.”
“Florida is a safe haven for bad cops thanks to recent rulings by the Florida Court of Appeals. One decision allows a cop to kill anyone then hide behind Marsy’s Law, which is intended for victim’s rights. Another states you are committing a felony if you record a cop who is out of control in a public place. I pray the Florida Supreme Court rescinds these decisions.”
“Why is the city still pursuing mask violations in court? Don’t they know the governor said you can not collect fines? Seems like a vindictive vendetta against a few.”
“Restaurants should pay an impact fee for outdoor seats. They are taking away what little outdoor space is available to the public and they should not get that prime real estate for free. Sidewalks are crowded enough with pedestrians, ebikes, scooters, etc.”