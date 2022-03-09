“It’s time for restaurants to post ‘Gentlemen, please remove your hats.’ A lot of people like to dine out away from lower Duval bars. We take time to dress out of respect for the proprietor and enhance our evening out. Ban the baseball hat, especially worn backward.”
“The Ukraine flag colors illuminated on City Hall is epic. Nice job, City of Key West!”
“It seems that Pier B operates within their long-term contract. The state is making a mockery of the referendum. Electric scooters/bikes are two inches from killing people. And we complain about wind chimes. One Dysfunctional Human Family.”
“Attention Key West rule-making autocrats: please don’t write draconian rules discouraging electric bicycles that reduce dirty, noisy, fossil fuel burning cars, motorcycles and scooters.”
“It’s easy to calculate the price of gas in Key West: Just take the highest price from anywhere else and add a dollar to it.”
“Karen ‘n’ Ken Key should be the new name for the Key West. Nothing but entitled boomers here now. Don’t put up a chime, get rid of the chickens, can I see the manager, we just want to improve the area. A generation of whiners.”
“We need to stop injuring tourists. We could slow traffic down with a speed limit of 25 and traffic cameras, over head or underground walk ways; so choose one, but we need to do something that will save lives. I have seen many cars blow right through flashing red lights.”
“If you are not eating what you catch, you are just bothering the fish. Time to grow up, people! Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”
“A recent article cited that some commissioners did not have time to read the latest iteration of the cruise ship ordnance. If that document had been their income tax form, they would have made the time.”
“Currently the Florida Healthy Beaches site show poor water quality at most beaches here including Bahia Honda, Sombrero and South Beach. Yet there is no large warning signs and visitors are swimming. Are we really that greedy we will let visitors swim with fecal pollution to keep our tourism image?”