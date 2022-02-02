“Florida prohibits teaching whether racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems and about societal efforts to uphold the concept of white supremacy. So is slavery now to be taught as economic theory to secure inexpensive African laborers and segregation was instituted to maintain African heritage?”
“Monroe County will greatly miss Joyce Griffin. She has run our elections without the hint of scandal. She is a person with high ethical standards and I can understand why she is so upset with the governor undermining Florida’s elections. Her leaving is our loss.”
“Thank you to whoever straightened out the bike racks at the end of Front Street.”
“The former Sears store lies empty. Soon the Kmart store will. Wouldn’t this be the right time to bring a bowling alley back to Key West in one of these locations?”
“Would the city, county and other authorities please ‘abandon’ just a bit of North Roosevelt sidewalk and bay bottom for me to build a new over-the-water triplex. I promise a third of the units will be affordable housing.”
“Florida has reduced the hours that ballot drop boxes can be made available to voters. Drop boxes can only be used during early voting hours, other than boxes located at an office of a local elections supervisor. And no drop box availability on Election Day or the day before. Why?”
“So sad to read that our Supervisor of Elections, Joyce Griffin, is retiring. Regardless of party affiliation, Ms. Griffin treated all candidates with fairness in an unbiased manner. She is probably one of the best Supervisor of Elections in the state, and it will be a challenge to fill her shoes. Happy retirement, you have definitely earned it.”
“As usual, nothing will be done about the electric bikes that whiz along on our sidewalks until someone is crippled or killed.”
“So now we need to imagine William Hackley’s daily life with a slave named Dan in the house, and Hackley’s only mildly troubled weighing of the decision to sell Dan, a ‘young man’ he has trouble managing, and buy a ‘grown’ Negro. ‘Sobering’ doesn’t begin to describe that.”
“Looks like it’s time for Key West to write some rent control legislation.”