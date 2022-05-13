“‘I can put down my dog if I’m tired of being a pet owner.’ What kind of person even thinks like this? Seriously? And we live among someone like this?”
“There’s no discussion/instruction debate about HB 1557. The first draft said ‘discussion.’ The revision changed to ‘instruction.’ Florida bills don’t have a ‘preamble.’ They have a ‘title.’ The title doesn’t always keep up with the bill changes before passage. Titles are not substantive, merely descriptive. Relax.”
“Yet another article about lack of housing and lack of prosecutors and teachers without a word about the $60 million in tourism advertising this year that is driving the massive conversion of homes into vacation rentals. Enough is enough! Stop advertising!”
“Where is it written in stone that public education must end at 12 years? The United States is the only civilized country that doesn’t provide tax-supported higher education, either for trade school or college. Student loan forgiveness is a small step in the right direction.”
“Clearly, the airport authority needs to hire some additional staff. If more than one flight comes in at the same time, one of them is going to be waiting a half-hour to deplane. This is not good for visitors or locals. The airlines and crew can’t be happy.”
“The city seems to be shooting itself in the foot in trying to ameliorate the workforce housing situation. Charging only $21 for a 30-day vacation rental license is an invitation for vacation rental proliferation. What about charging $100,000? Everybody wins.”
“Just read the official event list for upcoming Fantasy Fest. Take a look how it is marketed. Sex sells tickets. A new raunchy event is listed. Air Sex, think Air Guitar but simulating having sex on stage. Unbelievably raunchy.”
“The City Commission is looking to increase vacation rental fees for rentals of 30 days or more, but why not also work with county leadership to increase the tourist development tax? Several counties are at 6%, Monroe is at 5%. Why not boost it to 7.5% or more, and use the money for a rent stipend program? ”
“New scientific report out Monday, 91% of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia is experiencing effects from a severe coral bleaching event this year. How can we blame this on the pesky cruise ships?”