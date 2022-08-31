“Why do some Americans hate others getting help? I took out large student loans to go to college and I worked hard and lived frugally to pay them off myself. However, I am delighted to see others getting loans waived. Have compassion and be glad, not jealous.”
“Residents beware! Key West is becoming an airport surrounded by a tourist-dominated city. Please do not let the airport have the salt ponds!”
“When the new city manager is hired, I would like to see a targeted focus on the needs and wants of locals instead of the tourist industry. The manager could supervise staff to create an online survey for locals and then create ways to respond with action. Maybe locals would be less resentful of the attention given to the tourist industry.”
“You think the airport plans are terrible and should more reflect Key West with tiki huts and palm trees? That is a bygone era of 30-40-50 or more years ago. It is all a false narrative today to sell something that is no longer here but marketed as if it is.”
“Miriam Webster defines ‘woke’ as ‘aware of and attentive to important facts and issues, especially racial and social justice.’ I guess One Human Family is woke, I bet a majority of Key West is woke. ”
“Student borrowers signed on the dotted line, received the money and used it to pay for college. That debt hasn’t been ‘forgiven.’ Forfeited payments are an income hole in the U.S. budget that taxpayers must fill. Tradespeople shouldn’t be paying for others’ college and graduate degrees. Stupid and wrong.”
“Google ‘Map and addresses of transient rental properties Key West.’ Takes you to the map on the City of Key West website.”
“Dog walkers, if you’re walking your dog and you see another person struggling with a dog in training — please keep on walking. You are not helping the situation at all if you stand there watching and asking questions. Thank you.”