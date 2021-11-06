“Great news to see the county taking control of the two lots on Stock Island. Such a horrific eyesore for so long, and now it’s to become a managed mooring field location. Two for one win, great job!”
“You now have to buy your residential parking pass online and the process is ridiculous! You have to send multiple documents to be approved, and you have to say why you think you deserve it. It’s also doubled in price! I wonder if I’ll save anything!”
“Fantasy Fest …again. Nothing will change until the City Commissioners who are pro-business are replaced with pro-quality of life commissioners. Every election cycle, nobody asks candidates running for office if they’re against this vulgar fest.”
“A power-assist e-bike only works when pedaling. A godsend when it’s hot/windy. Other e-bikes are scooters on bike frames with no pedaling required. Riders of either should stay off sidewalks.”
“If the commissioners, FWC and Marine Sanctuary cared about our waters, they would have removed the derelict vessel that’s been across from Publix years ago. Why is it still there?”
“To the mega-cruise ship loving, anti-environment, misinformation spreading poster, how about you move to Miami? Find a condo with a view of all the massive ships you love so much. You obviously dislike the majority of your neighbors whovoted for smaller, more environmentally friendly ships. Or embrace change.”
“It’s great to see the TDC spending ‘bed tax’ money to renourish Higgs Beach with new sand.”
“Now that the trashy people are gone from Fantasy Fest, can we as residents join forces to get rid of this disgusting event once and for all? I am really tired waking up to nude tourists on or near my property each October.”
“Just say ‘no’ to more development.”
“Someone proposed a 25-mph speed limit on North Roosevelt Boulevard. That just means drivers will be going 20 mph over the limit instead of the current 10.”