“A cruise ship arrives in Key West last Monday, and then a major hurricane hits us less than 48 hours later. Coincidence? I think not. Banning all cruise ships is the first step to permanently eliminating hurricanes.”
“How is it I get my car red-tagged as soon as I park (and I have a residential sticker), yet a car within 100 feet with an out-of-town license plate can park all month with no problem?”
“Remember 20 or so years ago when we had a big belly laugh when Al Gore said that we will be having more frequent and powerful hurricanes unless we reduce our carbon emissions. Oh, how we loved to poke fun at him. I am definitely not laughing now!”
‘”[T]hey have should of went to Disneyland’ is incorrect and would get a zero on any test. The erroneous phrase ‘should of’ is simply the corruption of the similar pronunciation of ‘should’ve.’ Use ‘gone’ rather than ‘went.’ The tip-off is ‘have,’ an auxiliary verb. Tourists ‘should have gone’ to Disneyland.”
“Seventy years ago the origin of the name Ian was Scottish.”
“Does code enforcement answer to anyone above them? Why are they allowed to encourage citizens to take enforcement into their own hands? What a dangerous situation they are promoting.”
“Saying hurricanes cause turbidity so we should allow mega ships to do it too is like saying lightning kills people so we should allow people to be electrocuted by eliminating electrical codes also.”
“Mallory Square ship dock has never been used for mega-ships. That is more misinformation about the industry. Thirty percent of the world’s cruise ship fleet cannot call into Key West because the channel and docks will not allow them in; they are too big.”
“The city has done a horrible job at flood control at Rose and Ashby. They claim they’ve done a lot of work, but the proof is in the pudding. Houses flooded this past week. Shame on the City of Key West.”
“The big boat bad guys are so focused on denying the scientific consensus that turbidity from cruise ships harms coral that they erupt in cheers when a destructive once-in-decade hurricane does the same thing while flooding the homes of our neighbors. Sad.”