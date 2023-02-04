“I hope city commissioners read your article about Marathon’s discussion of vacation rentals. You can not change the laws due to state preemption and Mexico Beach lost all their existing restrictions when they tried. We are playing with fire. Imagine every house in town being about to rent nightly!”
“Stock Island abandoned cars: I’ve reached out to many departments. There is one car parked on Balido Terrace that has a registration expired in June ‘22 and hasn’t moved for four months from a spot. Help! What an eyesore.”
“The new barren concrete signs at the Key West airport are clinical, cold and completely devoid of anything inviting, warm, or tropical. Welcome to Nowhere Special, USA.”
“Leaf blowers should be banned in Key West. The noise pollution is extreme. No yard or sidewalk in Key West is so large that a rake and a broom can’t do as good or better a job in the equivalent length of time. And quieter.”
“At Truman and Palm Avenue and again at Eisenhower, there is a solid white line preceding the stoplights separating the curb lane from other traffic lanes. Drivers are prohibited from crossing that solid line except to avoid a hazard. A last-minute decision to turn right is not a hazard.”
“Many of us know that jets taking off and landing near our dwelling can be inconvenient, but if our U.S. Navy pilots didn’t train here what other community would they disrupt? When I get frustrated, -I just think of how cool it is that we have the world’s top pilots ready to defend the Conch Republic!”
“The new signs on Eaton are a joke. Many feel entitled to walk in front of cars and it causes accidents when tourist see a little stop sign and slam on their brakes. Have seen it on Pinellas County beaches 100 times. How about look both ways? No common sense.”
“It’s getting to where one can’t see the signs because of the signs. Way too many. Whenever one goes up, three should come down.”