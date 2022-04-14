“Those so called ‘patriots’ who fly disparaging words about a person or party that they do not agree with may have the Constitutional right to do so. However it doesn’t make it any less offensive and still makes it difficult to explain to children. Remember that other people’s rights start at the end of your flag.”
“Has any commissioner tried this ClickReady? I’m not downloading it. It has horrible reviews.”
“Duval business owners have spent more time complaining about closing Duval street to automotive traffic than reducing cruise ship traffic.”
“At last commission meeting, Dr. Crosby of Mote Marine finally laid to rest the false notion that cruise ships harm corals when he said ‘cruise ships didn’t cause the decline in the coral reefs.’ Re-imaginers should apologize for two years of deliberate disinformation and scientific illiteracy.”
“The funny thing about the guy with all the political flags on his $50,000 truck is that he lives in public housing! You can’t make this stuff up. Get a job instead of driving up and down Duval with nasty politics no visitor is here to see.”
“No matter what anyone believes or wishes or thinks or does, the Keys will never be like they were 50 years ago.”
“Be careful what you wish for. Saturdays editorial sent ‘cheers’ to the Navy and Coast Guard for dealing with ‘our growing immigrant problem. Seems like we sorely need these poor desperate people to solve our worker problem throughout the U.S.”