“Why can’t the Road Department just put some asphalt, or some other temporary material, over all of the sunken manholes in the streets down here? They could scrape it off if they ever had to get down in there, which is rare. Slamming into them is damaging to a car, and trying to dodge them is dangerous.”
“There are few spaces in the ferry parking lot but when they’re taken up with a trailer, golf carts and three or four police cars, you have to wait on the street.”
“I certainly hope the planned Key West airport expansion includes adequate funding for a private jet terminal, private lounge and gang hangers for those of us who own private jets and refuse to fly commercial.”
“Will the last professional staffer to leave the Aqueduct turn off the water? Oh. I guess they did.”
“The Letter to the Editor falsely stated that the “referenda” (sic) regarding cruise ships was overturned because ‘Lower Keys voters” were [illegally] ‘excluded.’ Nonsense! Florida law provides that in order to vote in city elections, you must live (principal residence) within the incorporated boundaries of that political subdivision.”
“On Christmas day, all I want is one thing. A glorious cruise ship blocking the sunset at Mallory Square. If Santa is real, this will happen.”
“Did you hear the one about the former city manager and former city attorney who transitioned to the assisted-retirement program at the Aqueduct Authority? Weeks later, we were all boiling our water before drinking. Ha!”
“I love e-bikes. I love tourists. I love the T-shirt shops. I love cruise ships. I love the new airport sign. I love the Bubba system. I love rotting sea grass. I love the drunks. I love the crosswalks. I love iguanas. I love gas-powered leaf blowers. Let’s see who knows sarcasm from reality.”
“My opinion is that golf carts should not be allowed on public streets. They are dangerous because they cause traffic congestion. They are not safe for the passengers, as they have little protection if in an accident.”