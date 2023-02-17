“The sticker on my car says my parking permit has expired in 2022. Not so. I renewed online, no new sticker needed. Apparently the license plate number is the new sticker. So all those cars without stickers could be legit.”
“How about a local artist beautifying the new airport sign. Add a Key West flare to it, please.”
“Shirrel Rhoades’s review of the movie ‘Persian Lessons,’ (a concentration camp prisoner with no knowledge of Farsi ‘teaches’ the language to a Nazi who wants to escape to Iran after the war) was masterfully written. Creative Farsi? Casca’s review of Cicero’s speech is applicable here: ‘It was Greek to me.’”
“All I can say, in my best Donald Duck impersonation, is ‘I sure am glad we don’t have three cruise ships in town now, as well as those dastardly Duck tours ... especially the ones which have been since repurposed elsewhere.’”
“Wish I could mosey on into work a half-hour late with an attitude, making customers wait another 15 minutes while I fiddle about.”
“I am hoping there will be a stoplight put up on College Road at the condos when they are done. It’s already ridiculous getting in and out during school times; the mornings will be even crazier.”
“I’m laughing out loud at the Voicer who is pretending that cruise ships don’t use ballast water.”
“I agree wholeheartedly with the person questioning the Health Department’s lack of enforcing code. I lived in Key West 20 years and have always thought it disgusting that a dog’s gonads rest on the bar where I’m eating/drinking. Pet owners in Key West are the strangest in the world. It’s disgusting.”