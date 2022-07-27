“Having been a lifelong native from a multigeneration Conch family I have seen this community crippled by anti-Key West people who tried to impose their own agenda on our island. Stop trying to turn our community into your New Hampshire vision; you left there for a reason and you are welcome to return there.”
“Where is the money coming from to rename the Cow Key Bridge? It’s not free.”
“Gas in Miami is $3.77 compared to $4.77 in Key West. Locationflation for sure.”
“What is going on with all these murders in Key West? Things are scary out there!”
“What a bunch of malarkey: ‘any boat in port is good.’ We got rid of the pirates, and we’re gonna get rid of the cruise ships because they’re bad for the economy.”
“The wind chime ‘complainer’ is home, in a darkened room, suffering from a migraine. The wind chimer is making every moment worse. One Human Family, right?”
“Really, already remodeling the Key West airport? Whoever is in charge, make the plan this time for 50 years into the future.”
“When a chug lands in Key West on public land (beaches), the chug stays at that location unless the tides move it. They get filled with trash or Styrofoam starts to break down. If a chug lands on the beach of a resort, it is removed very quickly. Why the difference?”
“The Voice comment regarding smokers would have people screaming ‘Hate speech!’ if it were directed at any other group of humans.”
“Our property taxes should be decreasing, not increasing. No one in private industry is getting these COLA/merit increases. Property value is off the charts. Here was a chance to help the citizens of Monroe County. We will be failed by this proposed budget increase.”
“No one will miss the multimillion dollar art installations that have been eliminated due to EYW expenses as long as they keep the family who greets arrivals atop the airport. Now that is ‘art’ appreciated.”