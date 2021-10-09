“Are there any updates on Santa Clara? This can’t be swept under the rug. There are hundreds of good people living there.”
“The airport expansion seems a bit much considering that by 2024 tourists will have realized that its much easier to fly into Miami and drive down versus sitting on the plane for an hour, then another hour to get your bags!”
“To whomever suggested we end Fantasy Fest: Yes! It is nothing more than an excuse for rude drunks to land on our island and cause havoc. Racist homophobic misogynists swoop in with drinks in hand, with their disgusting (as a rule) painted bodies and trash our town, all while maskless.”
“Let’s face it. Our little Key West Airport is too small to handle the volume of passengers coming through. Another location for it needs to be found, pronto. The envisioned ‘expansion’ will only make matters worse, since the plan is to have only four planes pull up to the terminal at a time.”
“City and state laws requiring mandatory vaccinations and similar policies ordered by private companies have resulted in a surge of vaccinations. As soon as the ‘cost’ of vaccinations is job loss or prevention from entering a theater, restaurant or religious venue, people get the shots.”
“Citizens’ Voice could do us all a flavor by not printing comments from anti-vaxers. Stick to the airport issues and roosters and too many tourists and why developers are building unnecessary fake affordable housing in the wrong place when so much is vacant and unaffordable. Does anyone live in St. Bede’s on Flagler?”
“An article of why leave Key West? Really? Let’s see, houses (not condos or trailers) cost upwards of $1 million, city is corrupt, it’s over-crowded, catering to white trash bigots and taxes keep going up but services do not get better.”
“Did M.C. Perry publish a recipe book in 1821? I’d love to know what they made with 14 lbs of butter, 4 gals of molasses, and 3.5 gals of rice. I think I know what happened to the whiskey …”