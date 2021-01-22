“You are in the queue to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Sit back, relax, get that 6 a.m. coffee, take the dog for a walk. Better yet, go see those relatives in Alaska. When you get back you will be in the same queue. What a joke. LOL.”
“I’m sure the bicyclists aren’t as disturbing to the sanctity of the cemetery as are the loud weed whackers, lawn mowers, overhead 737s, loud scooter mufflers, roosters and iguanas burrowing in and out of graves and who knows what else every day.”
“I just witnessed a pool service truck parked in the Pocket Park. Why doesn’t the owner tell his workers not to park there? Also witnessed a couple buy drinks from his illegal roadside bar, then get into an electric car and drive off. Great, more drunks driving!”
“The mayor has done a terrible job of being sure her mask ordinance is enforced. Without enforcement, it is meaningless. Just ask the tourists!”
“Wind chimes are rude and inconsiderate. The sound can be heard by the whole neighborhood. We hear them when we wake up, all day long, and when we are trying to sleep. No birds chirping or leaves rustling. No escape. If you love them get an app for your phone.”
“I’m a fourth-generation Conch and let me tell you that I used to drive my trucks, scooters and cars across the cemetery every day. I picnicked out at my momma’s grave and it wasn’t until recently that the last sexton started closing it off and acting like it was a church. He’s gone and it’s time to go back to the way it was.”
“Search the Webster’s dictionary for the definition of an oxymoron and you’ll find the term ‘Quality Cruise Ship Passenger.’”
“In December, all three Key West beaches were rated by the state Health Department as ‘poor’ due to fecal bacteria. And no cruise ships since March. The culprits are liveaboards around Key West. Cleaner, safer hypocrites! They include city commissioners and managers. Address the real problems.”
“I hear news about how many people die every day from COVID-19. How many more are dying from heart attack, high blood pressure, flu, accident, murder and car accidents? Is it that those deaths don’t happen anymore, only dying from COVID-19? Please explain.”
“They closed the cemetery gates because people were letting their dogs relieve themselves on the graves and the homeless were camping and getting drunk and doing the same.”