“The photo of the participants in ‘Suit Up and Show Up’ program, welcoming HOB students back to school was inspiring. The men truly are role models. Thank you.”
“Is a person is running for an office suppose to meet and greet the homeowner? Great. I understand a flyer is acceptable. However, a posting of a sign without approval is totally not acceptable. You know who you are.”
“At some time in the future, and hopefully soon, the people of America, and certainly the Florida Keys, will be held accountable for doing nothing to stop the return of the thousands of Cuban refugees to a totalitarian repressive regime, as well as doing nothing to help save the lives of the untold people who are lost at sea. ”
“No one in this town is small enough to refuse to remove wind chimes if they’re causing headaches for someone else. Key West has changed a lot, but not that much.”
“Thank goodness the voters put a stop to the boondoggle at the Outer Mole. Having cruise ships there was costing taxpayers $100,000 a year.”
“Perhaps you don’t remember that an even larger majority of residents voiced their opinions by voting on cruise ships. Smaller ships, fewer people, less pollution. Our tiny piece of paradise deserves this.”
“So Mallory Square will never see a cruise ship again. Our inept legal department has made that a certainty. Thanks, time for a change.”
“To the e-bike hater who also hates bicycles that go too fast, runners who get too close, tourists and walkers, because they are just there on your personal North Roosevelt Boulevard sidewalk! Take a deep breath and enjoy the diversity and the summer breezes, and all the sights and sounds around you. Just enjoy!”