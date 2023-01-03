“As always, thank you to the hard-working city employees to work through the night to clean Duval and surrounding streets after a night like New Year’s Eve with thousands of people. At 7:30 a.m, you would never have known anything out of the ordinary had taken place. They are amazing, and I hope they get paid big overtime.”
“If it’s true that there is an ordinance banning the ‘F’ bombs in every other T-shirt shop window on Duval, it’s time for the head of the code department to resign. It’s outrageous that a code officer doesn’t walk the street once a week bringing stores into compliance.”
“The Cuba Tunnel project is on hold due to international relations. The money has been diverted to the mega cruise terminal at Mallory Square. Has anyone told the Mallory consultants about this?”
“My New Year resolutions are to take down my metal wind chimes and replace them with rubber ones, approach the city about putting a zip line over Admiral’s Cut, rename Mt. Trashmore, and at least once a week take a magic marker down to Duval street and change the dirty sayings on the T-shirts.”
“It’s a shame we’re discussing what needs to be ‘banned’ from store windows. Retailers, just put the tacky and tasteless stuff in the back. It will only be a moment before word is out and customers will explore your store to reach the silly stuff. Win-win.”
“I’m under the impression that motorized vehicles are not permitted on sidewalks. I just got knocked off my bike by an electric bike on the narrow part of the sidewalk on North Roosevelt. These vehicles are traveling 35 mph on the sidewalk! And they’re quiet coming from behind! Enough!”
“Well, it looks like the price of gas is coming down. When does the price of electricity start coming down? Supposedly it went up because of fuel prices, or was this another cash grab?”
“Hey, Navy, could you play something different in the evening once in awhile ... Anything kinda lively. Thanks.”