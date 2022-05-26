“Kids were asking for donations outside Publix for softball. My neighbor gave them some money. You would think ‘thank you’ would be the appropriate response. Instead she got a ‘that’s all?’ Parents need to teach their children some manners.”
“Events with runners, etc. need to put portable potties and garbage cans along highway. Lots of business owners are tired of cleaning, calling plumbers and locksmiths because they break bathroom locks to use bathroom. Very disrespectful.”
“Thousands of boats are docked behind canal homes in the Keys. Most of them are docked over state bay bottom without permission. Key West City Commission, be careful where you tread.”
“Key West landlords beware! There has been a dramatic increase in fires lately caused by charging lithium batteries from e-bikes and e-scooters. Check your insurance coverage because many providers won’t cover these types of fires. ”
“The City Commission closed the Navy Mole and Mallory to passenger ships and unwisely voted to have no control over private Pier B. So if there is no longer a Port of Key West, why is there a so-called Port Director? Time for the state to create a non-political Port Authority.”
“Please, all musical ‘artists,’ stop butchering our national anthem. Not cute.”
“Get with the program. Negative topics like sea-level rise and illegal rentals are not allowed in Key West. Think happy thoughts only or leave is the prevailing local mantra.”
“The city is deploying police officers to the cruise ship port to make sure no one protests against mega-ships when they should be there to prevent the use of our city bollards by the oversized ships. What does that tell you about respecting our vote?”
“Will our new non-discriminatory charter finally require the repeal of our public nudity ordinance, or will the police again require women to wear pasties during Fantasy Fest to avoid arrest?”
“Stepped out of the house and looked up the street to see a huge cruise ship parked at Pier B. Made me smile from ear to ear!! More happy people here to see our beautiful island.”