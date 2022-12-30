“Wow, FKAA wants 18% raise, well, me too! I have been working for the Monroe County School District for 20-plus\+ years, we previously received a cost-of-living, a performance raise and longevity. Now we get a one-time bonus that doesn’t come close to what staff needs to live.”
“Smog upon a sunset view, a fiery orb descends and hides to show a mass of steel. This Key West is the true Key West, one that only we can see, as we look west, from within our porthole.”
“Could they bus some of those immigrants down here? We desperately need the workers.”
“Do your homework, Voicers. Or at least stop by the library and see Corey Malcom, Tom Hambright’s historical successor. Malcom found a 1961 letter from the chairman of the Old Island Restoration Foundation. The foundation’s Chairman, Reta Savage, wrote: ‘We have by unanimous decision named the area ‘Old Mallory Square’ in honor of the Clyde-Mallory Steamship Line.’”
“State leaders grand idea for ‘fixing’ property insurance is to require owners to carry flood insurance, even if they don’t need it because they have an elevated home or live in a high-floor condo? I guess it’s easier to appease the insurers rather than create regulations that would prevent them from sending our premiums to out-of-state holding companies.”
“Is anyone going to board up the clock tower at the Old City Hall? It has been open to the weather since Ian blew the clocks in.”
“For those who want to clean up the stores in Old Town, who from the government do we trust to determine which speech is acceptable, and which is untasteful?”
“I’ve seen enough. When a cruise ship is here, my Duval Street shops make less money. When no ship is in, my shops make more money. I didn’t believe it at first, but those big boats really are bad for business.”
“Lots of streets like Blanche; take a gander at Albury from Florida to Eisenhower. Vehicles parked against traffic, a blue Dumpster has been there for months and a police car is also parked there! Can something be done?”