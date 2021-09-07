“Really? The completely ignorant Voicer who denies natural immunity from virus infection is beyond educating. I suggest you research Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the vaccines. I thought it might enlighten others to the data emerging showing the superiority of natural immunity over the vaccine.”
“Greater good health law supersedes civil law. The fines that the uninformed governor put in place can not be enforced.”
“Natural immunity, aka doing nothing, is very effective at spreading infection, sickness, death and allowing variants of the original COVID-19 virus to evolve, rendering vaccines less effective for those who actually believe in science and choose to act responsibly.”
“Locals who prefer not to work during the upcoming Halloween super-spreader events, which remain scheduled, should be allowed to take time off to protect themselves and their families. They should not be penalized.”
“Granted, illegal is illegal, but it makes no sense that illegals pouring in by the thousands over our southern borders are given free shelter, food and any necessary health care from our government, while Cubans brave 90 miles over open water only to be repatriated. Something is wrong here.”
“I’m vaccinated and compromised and will wear a mask where required. Otherwise, no, thank you. If you don’t like it, go take a flying leap.”
“So is there going to be a mad scramble to get a COVID vax booster shot?”
“Several of the sponsors of large events spoke at the commission meeting about their safety protocols. They wore masks that did not cover their noses, which is where COVID comes from. The commission never said a word. You can’t enforce that at city hall, let alone events.”
“The City Commission told the city attorney to draft an order about the cruise ships; he did not. Anyone can write an ordinance; staff often does.”