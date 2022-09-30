"So the Coast Guard rescued three crossing from Cuba and the other 27 appear to be lost as sea. How many other chugs were out there during Ian that will never be found or even noticed missing except for the families in Cuba that know their loved ones left and never heard from again? Sad."
"To the Voicer who says cruise ships make the water dirty: So what, did you see what Ian did? Natural events are way worse than the occasional mega ship. They should just park those things and keep their props running to clean all that filth."
"COMA FKD stop defacing your own town. We know who you are."
"I agree with the previous comments about code enforcement and illegal rentals. When I called about an illegal overnight rental, code asked if I obtained a copy of their lease. I’m pretty sure it’s code's job to investigate, not mine. The house is still being rented nightly."
"Current, new variant COVID shots have not had human trials: true. Annual flu shots that address that year's flu strains are not tested on humans either. The baseline safety is established. The tweaks are to address emergent variants/strains in both cases. Nothing unusual for flu or COVID."
"Everyone should run to the harbor or South Roosevelt to observe the heavy, persistent, natural turbidity from Hurricane Ian. It has happened thus for eons. Why waste taxpayer funds to test the localized and transient turbidity from a ship?"
"A Voice contributor gave the following advice to those who complain about taking tourist photos with fisherman in the background at the Southernmost tourist buoy: '[T]hey should of went to Disney instead.' Would you change the wording of this not-so-friendly comment? Classic SAT grammar test question."
"Who’s idea was it to give a hurricane an Irish name?"
"Nothing will ever be done about the chugs or immigration overall because too many people cling to partisan politics instead of what is moral and right for One Human Family."
"Way back when they were first working on a COVID vax, I thought that once it becomes available we will all get the shot and the problem will be behind us and we can move on. Wrong again, big time. I forgot that people were involved."
"To the Voicer concerned about the city doubling the size of the cruise terminal at Mallory. I ask you a question: Why is the city spending resources on a study to 'reimagine' Mallory, when its destiny has been and always will be for mega ships?"