“You’ll know it’s my restaurant by the vaccination request on the door. You are free to leave. Organize a boycott of the unvaxxed. I’ll rely on the vaccinated to spread the word of a friendly spot, hostile to COVID-19. There are more of them every day and fewer of you.”
“The recent Letter to the Editor, authored by a local businessman, is overwhelmingly incorrect. Notwithstanding his bemoaning the passage of the cruise ship referendums, city revenues are undeniably up and the environment has benefited.”
“Yet another crash on U.S. 1 from a tourist. Those whom we pay via property tax to keep the roads safe are not doing their jobs. Why is the Seven-Mile bridge even a passing zone?!”
“Returned to Key West after several years away. The airport was chaotic. I loved the majestic cruise ships, but they’re gone. So were the Cat Man and many buskers. The downtown streets are filled with failed shops. You have ruined the paradise that used to be Key West.”
“Uh, Fantasy Fest. Can we please just ban this dumb event and come up with something else? Crowds have become more disrespectful and rude. There is nothing fun about seeing a nearly naked 75-year-old walking down my street!”
“Why do people born here (I won’t say the C word) believe they are entitled to positions of power? No wonder this place is run like a bad version of ‘Children of the Corn.’”
“I had always held Baptist Hospital in high esteem until they outsourced their Emergency Room services. It appears they do not understand the role of a hospital in small communities. Now all the holders of Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance are left high and dry. What were they thinking?”
“Yet again, U.S. 1 shuts down due to irresponsible tourists trying to pass another vehicle doing the speed limit. Increase fines, make U.S. 1 no passing and add lanes where passing can occur regularly. A few mangroves removed is better than loss of human life or injury.”
“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the TDC has offices in the UK and Germany! Are you kidding me? A tourism agency for a small chain of islands? Once again I ask a question no Monroe County Commissioner has ever answered: What is the maximum target budget of the TDC?”