“Full disclosure is mandated about past travels of the governor where that travel was paid for in whole or in part with taxpayer funds. Central to our democracy is the public’s right to know all information as to the purpose(s), cost, etc. of the governor’s trips.”
“Nice that a City Commissioner is being proactive about getting the Key West Police Department more budget money, even if they didn’t ask. But what about the overworked, understaffed departments who are running on fumes and still not making ends meet?”
“Dear uninformed Voicer (one of many): Your hate and homophobia is on full display in regard to your Pride Parade comments. There have never been R- nor X-rated floats or performances in any Pride parade. Perhaps you should simply stay at home. KWPD is doing its job!”
“Please bring back Checkers; I don’t like it when I see ads on TV and we cannot get it.”
“It’s too bad the state will not be reining in HARC, which is clearly out of control, totally misguided, hurts citizens by taking away reasonable enjoyment of their property and has a alternate set of rules for those with big bucks.”
“How thoughtful of our new city manager to pretty much eliminate public comments at commission meetings. Now that public comments are at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., any resident with a tradition job will no longer be able to comment. ”
“If I want to take my kids to the Pride parade, I know full well what it entails. Parent your own kids, and let me parent mine. Isn’t Florida supposed to be on some parental rights kick? ”
“Ashe Street functions just fine. No need for changes. City staff should spend their time on the real problem streets, starting with United.”