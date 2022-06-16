“Cow Key Channel now has two more boats anchored within 50 yards of the bulkhead, and increasing. Bikes and carts are being chained to light poles across the street and garbage cans are overflowing. Taxpayers already paid millions once to restore it after Houseboat Row left. Elected officials, please?”
“There are some on the Planning Board who fight against the over-building and lack of impervious coverage — the problem is they are in the minority. Don’t complain, get involved and get on the board! Talk to your commissioner.”
“One of your commentators said AR 15s are machine guns according to a 1930s law. That is false. AR15 are semi-automatic arms. AR means Armalite Rifle, not Automatic Rifle. Any rifle or knife or pistol or bat can be an assault weapon.”
“The commenter on the Virgin ship is as uninformed on the ships as he is on the laws. There are no buffets on the Scarlet Lady, only specialty restaurants. Nice try”
“In 2018, the two men accused of stealing the gold bar from the Mel Fisher museum in 2010 were sentenced to 5 years and 3 years in prison. Where are they now? Did they ever explain how they pulled it off? Time for an update, please.”
“Congrats to the new Port Director. First job is to find the Port of Key West, which is M.I.A. No Mallory ships, no Navy Mole ships equals no Port Authority. Please reopen our very profitable deep water port. Your advocacy is much needed. Good luck!”
“Today in history: 1963 JFK signed into law the Equal Pay Act to ensure equal pay for both genders. Little did JFK know almost 60 years later, there would be more than two.”
“The supposed million dollars the city gets from Pier B must be use supporting cruise ship costs. Not one penny goes to the general budget. This was confirmed by the City Manager. It’s a shame the same lies are still being spread by a few business owners. Enough already.”
“With all the brilliant people writing in, it’s a wonder one of these ramblers can’t figure out something to do with the stinky seaweed! Maybe it’s a plot to keep tourists away! Now I get it!”