“Driver’s Ed is exactly the problem. The flashing red students learn is a ‘normal’ stop light with vertical red/yellow/green, and when the red is blinking it’s the equivalent of a stop sign. The alternating, side-to-side flashing red is unfamiliar and confusing. Poor choice for the boulevard.”
“I believe the objections to bridging Admiral’s Cut are all about a vocal minority trying to limit public access to a public park so they can have it to themselves.”
“I’m so tired of the technology not working at the library. What a waste of money. The library directors should be ashamed. They’re taking away our rights to access information with a DVD box that never works. But the front desk people are so nice; not their fault.”
“I’ve never heard a single business owner say North Roosevelt needs to be ‘revitalized.’ You know, the people who rent or own the property there. The ones who would pay for any changes. The road itself belongs to the state, so what exactly is the city revitalizing?”
“My opposition to Admiral’s Cut has nothing to do with cruise ship passengers. It’s just not a priority to 95% of taxpayers who will fund the legal battle or whatever giveaway the owner wants. Ask your constituents. The vast majority want nicer parks, more police, lower taxes, not a bridge!”
“Is art and its societal value only in the eye of the beholder, as argued by a recent Voicer who wants to discard professional artists in favor of children’s drawings? Sounds as if that person is experiencing art with open eyes, but a closed mind.”