“I’m so glad we have term limits for commissioners. Hopefully, the proposed Admiral’s Cut boondoggle will go away when our 30 year ‘leaders’ finally step down.”

“Please explain to me how the new short-term rental proposal will help the housing crisis. Quit wasting air demonizing landlords with your irrational, misplaced aggression and find the real solutions. You’re wasting valuable time. Landlords are the very ones who put roofs over your heads!”