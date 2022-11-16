“I’m so glad we have term limits for commissioners. Hopefully, the proposed Admiral’s Cut boondoggle will go away when our 30 year ‘leaders’ finally step down.”
“Please explain to me how the new short-term rental proposal will help the housing crisis. Quit wasting air demonizing landlords with your irrational, misplaced aggression and find the real solutions. You’re wasting valuable time. Landlords are the very ones who put roofs over your heads!”
“The people saying the proliferation of vacation rentals has nothing to do with the affordable housing shortage are the same ones who are worried that restricting vacation rentals will decrease home values. Be honest! Vacation rentals absolutely affect affordability. They drive speculation and push home prices higher.”
“In cities across the country and around the world, waterfront walks are one of the most pleasurable things to do. Extending ours across Admiral’s Cut would treat many, many people to the pleasures of our beautiful harbor.”
“It appears as if the real estate industry in Key West is allowed to do business unfettered with no interest in the community at large. Included in the ordinance could be a section restricting the number of rentals per block. This would prevent Key West from becoming one giant hotel and keep what sense of community is left.”
“Sometimes I write something that is less than professional. On those occasions I find it better that I sleep on it and re-evaluate, rewrite maybe, then send.”
“Admiral’s Cut bridge is a great idea. As a local, I like to walk along the water. Currently, I can walk from the ferry dock to the cruise ship dock. Would be nice to go to Truman Park also!”