“Why is the city rushing the Diesel Plant RFP? They should work with the community on building a vision, then find grants to fund it.”
“A hundred or so protestors doesn’t constitute a mandate, but you may be forgetting the referendum.”
“If three couples, presumably adults who know each other well enough to sit down to dinner together, can’t figure out how to divide up a dinner bill amongst themselves amicably, then what are they doing dining together? Alternately, keep track yourself. Your phone is as powerful as their devices.”
“With all this road construction going on, would the city please consider repaving the stretch of Virginia between Windsor and White. For years it has been potholes and patched potholes. I ride on Virginia daily, like many others, and every time it’s like Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride!”
“Like everything else in Key West, the pay-to-park meters have gone up to $5 from $4 an hour. The city must be making a killing on this.”
“Some of the leaders of this anti-cruise ship effort do not even pay city property taxes. They have nothing to lose when they call for the city to get into a protracted legal battle with the cruise tourism businesses that are being hammered by the city’s actions.”
“I think we’re missing the boat (pun intended), sending all these talented ship builders back to Cuba.”
“The anger over the cruise ship ordinances should be focused on the group who started this effort and their attorneys who created this whole mess. Perhaps this action was not legal to begin with? I don’t think they really did their homework.”
“Put your dogs on leashes! It doesn’t matter if your dog is ‘nice’ — other dogs may have anxieties that could also result in your dog being injured. Be a responsible dog owner!”
“We need to greet cruise passengers with wind chimes and iguanas.”